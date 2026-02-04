Shenzhen Investment (SEHK:604) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for Shenzhen Investment (SEHK:604) has been revised to HK$1.07 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of HK$0.94 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.06 to a high of HK$1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.53% from the latest reported closing price of HK$0.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenzhen Investment. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 27.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 604 is 0.01%, an increase of 44.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.50% to 151,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,333K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,023K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,631K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 604 by 0.84% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,648K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,104K shares , representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 604 by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 10,140K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,762K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,870K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 604 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

