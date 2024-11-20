News & Insights

Shenzhen Investment Names New Acting Chairman

November 20, 2024 — 04:23 am EST

Shenzhen Investment (HK:0604) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Limited announces the retirement of Dr. Lu Hua as Chairman and Executive Director, effective November 20, 2024. Mr. Wang Yuwen, the current Executive Director and President, will serve as Acting Chairman and take on additional responsibilities as an Authorized Representative and member of the Nomination Committee. These changes highlight a significant leadership transition within the company.

