Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HKHKSG:737) Price Target Decreased by 10.00% to 2.75

The average one-year price target for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HKHKSG:737) has been revised to 2.75 / share. This is an decrease of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 3.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 737 is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 96K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

