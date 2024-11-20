Shenzhen Investment Announces New Board Leadership

Shenzhen Investment (HK:0604) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Limited has announced its updated board of directors, featuring Mr. Wang Yuwen as Acting Chairman and President. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors, including Mr. Li Wai Keung, Dr. Wong Yau Kar, and Prof. Gong Peng, who contribute to key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This diverse leadership team underpins the company’s strategic direction and governance.

