News & Insights

Stocks

Shenzhen Investment Announces New Board Leadership

November 20, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shenzhen Investment (HK:0604) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shenzhen Investment Limited has announced its updated board of directors, featuring Mr. Wang Yuwen as Acting Chairman and President. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors, including Mr. Li Wai Keung, Dr. Wong Yau Kar, and Prof. Gong Peng, who contribute to key committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This diverse leadership team underpins the company’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into HK:0604 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SZNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.