Shenzhen Holdings Reports Mixed Toll Revenue

May 27, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited reported a varied performance for its toll revenues in April 2024, with increases observed in GS Superhighway and GZ West Superhighway by 4% and 6% respectively, while the Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section) saw a slight 2% decrease. The provided figures are unaudited and may differ from final reports. Investors are cautioned to consider these as provisional and not to rely solely on them for investment decisions.

