Shenzhen Holdings Reports Mixed Toll Revenue

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company (HK:0737) has released an update.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited reported a varied performance for its toll revenues in April 2024, with increases observed in GS Superhighway and GZ West Superhighway by 4% and 6% respectively, while the Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section) saw a slight 2% decrease. The provided figures are unaudited and may differ from final reports. Investors are cautioned to consider these as provisional and not to rely solely on them for investment decisions.

For further insights into HK:0737 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.