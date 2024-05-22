News & Insights

Shenzhen Hepalink Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 08:13 am EDT

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9989) has released an update.

At Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.’s Annual General Meeting, shareholders passed all proposed resolutions by a substantial majority. The resolutions included the company’s annual reports, profit distribution proposal, and strategic financial management decisions for 2023. The AGM, which featured a 60.29% shareholder attendance, confirmed the company’s plans for wealth management and bank credit facilities for the upcoming year.

