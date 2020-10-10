Cryptocurrencies

Shenzhen Giving Away Millions in Digital Yuan in Lottery to Boost Consumption, Test Tech: Report

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

The rapidly growing city of Shenzhen will be giving away 10 million yuan (US$1.47 million) of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs new sovereign digital money via lottery, as China seeks to test out and stimulate the usage of the digital funds, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

  • Winners will be announced on Sunday and the currency can be used at 3,389 shops. They canÃ¢ÂÂt be transferred or moved into a regular bank account, the report said.
  • The promotion is part of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs plan to move solely to digital currency, known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP).
  • The new currency has been used in more than a billion yuan worth of transactions across the country n a series of test programs over the past 12 months.

    See also: China Sees Advantages in Being First on New Digital Currency Ã¢ÂÂBattlefieldÃ¢ÂÂ

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Crypto Funds Could Be Poised to Outperform Traditional Funds

    Off the Chain Capital, CIO, Brian Estes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how crypto funds could be poised to outperform traditional funds.

    Sep 29, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular