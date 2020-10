Shenzhen Giving Away Millions in Digital Yuan in Lottery to Boost Consumption, Test Tech: Report

The rapidly growing city of Shenzhen will be giving away 10 million yuan (US$1.47 million) of China’s new sovereign digital money via lottery, as China seeks to test out and stimulate the usage of the digital funds, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

Winners will be announced on Sunday and the currency can be used at 3,389 shops. They can’t be transferred or moved into a regular bank account, the report said.

The promotion is part of China’s plan to move solely to digital currency, known as the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP).

The new currency has been used in more than a billion yuan worth of transactions across the country n a series of test programs over the past 12 months.



