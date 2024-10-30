Shenzhen Expressway Reports September 2024 Toll Revenue

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co reported its unaudited toll revenue for September 2024, highlighting strong performance across several expressways, including the Outer Ring Project and GS Expressway. The company continues to maintain a significant stake in key projects, ensuring a stable revenue stream despite potential data adjustments. Investors should stay informed as the company refines its revenue figures.

