Shenzhen Expressway Co. Announces Crucial EGM

Shenzhen Expressway Co. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set for June 11, 2024, to consider a resolution on investing in a major expressway project. Shareholders will be unable to transfer H shares from June 6 to June 11, 2024, as the register will be closed to determine voting eligibility for the EGM. To attend and vote at the meeting, shareholders must ensure their transfer documents and share certificates are submitted by June 5, 2024.

