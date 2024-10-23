Shenzhen Expressway Co Announces Q3 2024 Results

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results in an online presentation for investors on October 31. The event will feature key company executives and provide a platform for investor engagement. Interested parties can participate via the Panorama Global Roadshow platform.

