Shenzhen Expressway Advances A Shares Issuance Plan

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway has received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange to proceed with its plan to issue new A Shares to specific targets, marking a significant step in its capital expansion efforts. However, the implementation of this issuance still awaits consent from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates as the company navigates the regulatory process.

For further insights into HK:0548 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.