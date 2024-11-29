News & Insights

Shenwan Hongyuan Secures Unanimous Shareholder Support

November 29, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HK:0218) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution during their extraordinary general meeting on November 29, 2024, with unanimous shareholder support. The resolution concerned the authorization scheme for the Board of Directors, showcasing strong backing from investors. This development underscores the company’s robust governance and shareholder engagement.

