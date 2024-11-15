Shenwan Hongyuan H.K. Revamps Board Leadership

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (HK:0218) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited has announced changes to its board of directors, effective November 9, 2024, with Ms. Wu Meng appointed as Chairman and Mr. Liang Jun as CEO. The company emphasizes its commitment to robust governance through the establishment of seven board committees. These changes aim to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and risk management.

