Shenwan Hongyuan Extends Key Financial Agreement

November 26, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6806) has released an update.

Shenwan Hongyuan Group has renewed its Securities and Financial Products Framework Agreement with JIC for another three years, starting January 2025. This agreement involves significant connected transactions requiring shareholder approval due to JIC’s substantial stake in the company. The renewal aims to facilitate ongoing securities and financial services under prevailing market conditions.

