Shenwan Hongyuan Announces Interim Dividend Details

Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co., Ltd. declared an interim dividend of RMB 0.17 per 10 shares, equivalent to HKD 0.185765, for the six months ending June 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for November 4, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. Investors should be aware of varying withholding tax rates based on their residency and applicable tax treaties.

