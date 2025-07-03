SHEN's Glo Fiber Expands Footprint with Next-Gen Fiber Optic Internet

Shenandoah Telecommunications SHEN’s subsidiary, Glo Fiber, recently unveiled its 100% fiber-optic broadband service in select neighborhoods of Hillsboro, OH. The ongoing efforts to bring world-class digital infrastructure to communities that are ready to embrace the future are noteworthy. The company is known for its robust local customer service in all its markets. It serves many growing communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. With construction set to continue through early 2026, more than 3,000 homes and businesses in Hillsboro will soon have access to super-fast, ultra-reliable fiber Internet.



Glo Fiber delivers next-gen fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, including multi-gig Internet, streaming TV and digital phone. Now reaching around 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber uses advanced XGS-PON technology to provide fast, reliable and symmetrical broadband. Powered by Shentel’s expansive 17,200-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber delivers Internet speeds of up to 5 Gbps both upload and download.



Beyond high-speed Internet, Glo Fiber also provides Whole Home Wi-Fi, video streaming services and phone service, ensuring strong and reliable signals throughout the home or office. Additionally, Glo Fiber customers benefit from clear, transparent pricing with no long-term contracts or hidden fees. It also offers prompt, friendly local service with trained professionals who understand the community’s needs and concerns.



Local entrepreneurs, students and professionals working from home are likely to benefit from Glo Fiber’s fast and reliable Internet, which significantly improves productivity and reduces the friction associated with bandwidth limitations. With transparent pricing, local support and cutting-edge infrastructure, Glo Fiber is delivering empowerment, access and opportunity.

SHEN Targets 550K Glo Fiber Homes By 2026

Shentel had a strong first-quarter 2025, adding 5,400 Glo Fiber subscribers and 16,600 new passings, boosting Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenues by 52% year over year. The company is upbeat about free cash flow from mature markets, which now have margins of more than 40%. Revenues rose 27% year over year to $87.9 million, fueled by strong performance in established Glo Fiber areas and new gains from Horizon markets. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 43% to $27.6 million, backed by solid incremental margins from Glo Fiber.



Glo Fiber has now reached 363,000 homes and businesses, with goals to grow to 440,000 by the end of 2025 and 550,000 by the end of 2026.



However, intense spending continues to be a major worry, especially with Glo Fiber buildouts stretching into 2026. The company also faces stiff competition in certain markets and possible tariff hits on imported equipment. Management acknowledged these risks, pointing to tactics like selective promos and stockpiling inventory to try to cushion the impact.

SHEN’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

SHEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 15% in the past year against the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry’s growth of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

