Shenguan Holdings Expands Supply Agreement with Guangxi Zhiguan

November 11, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited (HK:0829) has released an update.

Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited has entered into a new agreement with Guangxi Zhiguan to supply goods, with revised annual caps due to anticipated increased demand stemming from Guangxi Zhiguan’s business expansion. The deal, effective from November 2024 to December 2026, requires reporting under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholder approval. This strategic move highlights Shenguan’s proactive approach to meet growing market needs.

