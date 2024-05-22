Shengli Oil & Gas Announces Director Resignation

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1080) has released an update.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Danyu as a non-executive Director, effective from 22 May 2024, due to personal reasons. Mr. Zhang’s departure is amicable, with no disagreements or outstanding issues requiring shareholder attention. The company has expressed gratitude for Mr. Zhang’s contributions during his tenure.

