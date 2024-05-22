Shengli Oil Announces Board and Committee Members

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. (HK:1080) has released an update.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive and non-executive members, with Mr. Wei Jun serving as the Chairman. The company also detailed the setup of three key committees within the board, each consisting of a mix of directors tasked with oversight of audit, nomination, and remuneration matters.

