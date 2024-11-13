Shenghui Cleanness Group Proposes New Auditor Appointment

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has proposed appointing CL Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor following the retirement of PricewaterhouseCoopers, pending shareholder approval. The decision by the board is based on CL Partners’ market reputation and experience with listed companies. This strategic move aims to ensure continued effective auditing for the company.

For further insights into HK:2521 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.