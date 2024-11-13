News & Insights

Shenghui Cleanness Group Proposes New Auditor Appointment

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has proposed appointing CL Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor following the retirement of PricewaterhouseCoopers, pending shareholder approval. The decision by the board is based on CL Partners’ market reputation and experience with listed companies. This strategic move aims to ensure continued effective auditing for the company.

