Shenghui Cleanness Group Ends Convertible Bond Agreement

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has mutually agreed to terminate its Placing Agreement for convertible bonds with the Placing Agent, asserting that this decision will not adversely affect the company’s business or financial standing. The company has emphasized its commitment to keeping investors informed in accordance with listing regulations.

