Shenghui Cleanness Group Appoints New Auditor

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, to appoint CL Partners CPA Limited as their new auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on this resolution. This change could be significant for investors monitoring the company’s financial oversight and governance.

