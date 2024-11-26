News & Insights

Shenghui Cleanness Clarifies Fundraising and Strategic Moves

November 26, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has clarified an oversight in its previous announcement, revealing it raised HK$73.5 million through a global offering in December 2023. The company utilized part of these funds for strategic acquisitions, aligning with its expansion goals. The newly proposed share placement is deemed beneficial for the company and its shareholders, maintaining the terms outlined in prior announcements.

