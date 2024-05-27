Shenghui Cleanness Announces New Hong Kong Address

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited (HK:2521) has released an update.

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced a change in its registered office and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new address at Gloucester Tower, effective from 27 May 2024. Contact information such as phone, fax, email, and website will remain the same.

