Shenghui Cleanness Announces Director Resignation

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Chong Sze Pui Joanne from her roles as an independent non-executive Director and chairperson of various committees, effective from 1 June 2024. Her departure has led to non-compliance with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, as the company now lacks the minimum number of independent directors and necessary financial expertise on their Audit Committee. The Board is actively seeking to appoint a suitable replacement to rectify the issue and maintain compliance.

