Sheng Yuan Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of BDO Limited as its auditor due to disagreements over audit fees. The company has appointed Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as the new auditor, ensuring no significant impact on the upcoming annual audit. This strategic move is expected to benefit the company and its shareholders.

