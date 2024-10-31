News & Insights

Sheng Yuan Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

October 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (HK:0851) has released an update.

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of BDO Limited as its auditor due to disagreements over audit fees. The company has appointed Beijing Xinghua Caplegend CPA Limited as the new auditor, ensuring no significant impact on the upcoming annual audit. This strategic move is expected to benefit the company and its shareholders.

