Sheng Siong Group Holds Successful 13th AGM

Sheng Siong Group Ltd. successfully conducted its Thirteenth Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a robust attendance, headed by chairman Mr. Chee Teck Kwong Patrick. Shareholders were given the opportunity to submit questions in advance via email or post, with responses published on SGXNet prior to the meeting. The company ensured a transparent voting process by employing Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. as the Polling Agent and Reliance 3P Advisory Pte. Ltd. as the Independent Scrutineer.

