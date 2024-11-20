News & Insights

Sheng Siong Expands with New Property Subsidiary

November 20, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

November 20, 2024

Sheng Siong Group Ltd. (SG:OV8) has released an update.

Sheng Siong Group Ltd. has expanded its business by incorporating a new subsidiary, MDL Property Pte. Ltd., to focus on property rental, warehouse management, and property holding in Singapore. The company has allocated SGD100,000 in capital for this venture, using its internal resources. This strategic move is anticipated not to significantly affect Sheng Siong’s financial metrics for the year.

