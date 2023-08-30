Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 21.42

The average one-year price target for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has been revised to 21.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 18.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.76% from the latest reported closing price of 22.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEN is 0.10%, a decrease of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 35,505K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEN is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,541K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 3.79% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 2,452K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,553K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,397K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 71.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,232K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Background Information

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ('PCS') Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, and Kentucky.

