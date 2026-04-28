Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NasdaqGS:SHEN) has been revised to $29.58 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of $26.52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.73% from the latest reported closing price of $16.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications. This is an decrease of 198 owner(s) or 56.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEN is 0.20%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.65% to 35,843K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ECP ControlCo holds 3,457K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,940K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares , representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,206K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,087K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 91.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 932.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,085K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing an increase of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 0.91% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.