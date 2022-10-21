Shenandoah Telecommunications' (NASDAQ:SHEN) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shenandoah Telecommunications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0014 = US$1.2m ÷ (US$891m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an ROCE of 0.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 6.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shenandoah Telecommunications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shenandoah Telecommunications here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of returns that Shenandoah Telecommunications is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 0.1% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 38% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Bottom Line On Shenandoah Telecommunications' ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 21% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Shenandoah Telecommunications, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While Shenandoah Telecommunications isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

