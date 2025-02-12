Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Scheduled to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

Shentel to announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025, with a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $70,099

RICHARD L JR KOONTZ purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $23,375

GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $14,774 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673

KENNETH L QUAGLIO purchased 200 shares for an estimated $2,800

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.





Date: February 20, 2025





Time: 8:30 AM ET





Listen via Internet:



https://investor.shentel.com/







For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this



link



.





A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.







About





Shenandoah





Telecommunications





Company







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,300 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit





www.shentel.com





.





CONTACT:





Shenandoah Telecommunications Company





Jim Volk





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





540-984-5168



