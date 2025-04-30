Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports 26.9% Revenue Growth and 51% Increase in Glo Fiber Subscribers for Q1 2025

Shenandoah Telecommunications reported a 26.9% revenue increase and a net loss of $9.1 million in Q1 2025.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 51% growth in data subscribers for its Glo Fiber Expansion Markets, reaching approximately 71,000, and a revenue increase of 52% to $18.4 million in these markets. Overall, Shentel’s total revenue rose 26.9% year-over-year to $87.9 million, although the company experienced a net loss from continuing operations of $9.1 million, up from a loss of $4.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 43.3% to $27.6 million, reflecting strong growth in Glo Fiber and cost synergies from the Horizon markets acquisition. The company also expanded its broadband home coverage, passing an additional 128,000 homes to reach a total of approximately 604,000. Despite rising costs and net losses, Shentel remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and operational execution.
Potential Positives
- Glo Fiber Expansion Markets data subscribers grew by 51%, reaching approximately 71,000.
- Overall revenue increased by 26.9% year-over-year, totaling $87.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 43.3% to $27.6 million, with an increase in adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.
- Capital expenditures were significantly supported by government grants, receiving $6.9 million in reimbursements.
Potential Negatives
- Net loss from continuing operations increased significantly to $9.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.
- Total operating expenses rose sharply by 30.1%, primarily driven by increased depreciation and amortization associated with network expansion, which could signal inefficient capital spending.
- The decline in revenue from Incumbent Broadband Markets by 5% raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain its existing customer base in a competitive environment.
FAQ
What are the key financial highlights from Shentel's first quarter 2025 report?
Shentel reported a 26.9% revenue increase to $87.9 million and a 51% growth in Glo Fiber subscribers.
How did Glo Fiber Expansion Markets perform in Q1 2025?
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets experienced a revenue growth of 52%, reaching $18.4 million with approximately 71,000 subscribers.
What factors contributed to Shentel's net loss in Q1 2025?
The net loss of $9.1 million was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansions.
When will Shentel’s first-quarterearnings conference calltake place?
Theearnings conference callwill be webcast on April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
What is Adjusted EBITDA and how did it change in Q1 2025?
Adjusted EBITDA grew 43.3% to $27.6 million, with significant contributions from Glo Fiber growth and synergy savings.
$SHEN Insider Trading Activity
$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.
- GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $12,759 and 0 sales.
- EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673
$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 344,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,337,840
- NORGES BANK removed 219,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,770,517
- PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 188,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,378,826
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 144,961 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,827,958
- STATE STREET CORP added 130,980 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,651,657
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 101,670 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,058
- INVESCO LTD. added 96,006 shares (+66.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,210,635
Full Release
EDINBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
1
data subscribers grew 51% over the same period in 2024 to approximately 71,000.
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 52% to $18.4 million.
Total revenue grew 26.9% compared to the same period in 2024 to $87.9 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, total revenue grew 5% to $72.9 million.
Net loss from continuing operations was $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion.
Adjusted EBITDA
2
grew 43.3% to $27.6 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $3.9 million, or 20.6%.
“We are pleased with our growth in the first quarter of 2025, as we continued to execute well in our Glo Fiber Expansion Markets with 5,400 new subscribers, 16,600 new passings and 52% revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Glo Fiber growth and higher Horizon synergy savings were key drivers in our return to strong Adjusted EBITDA growth in our legacy markets of 20.6%, along with an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.”
Shentel’s
first
-quarterearnings conference callwill be webcast at
8:30 a.m. ET
on
Wednesday
,
April 30, 2025
. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at
https://investor.shentel.com/
.
First Quarter 2025 Results Compared with First Quarter 2024
Revenue increased by $18.7 million, or 26.9%, to $87.9 million, primarily due to $15.2 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew by $3.5 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.6 million, or 46.5%. This growth was partially offset by Incumbent Broadband Markets
3
revenue decline of $2.2 million, or 5.0%. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth in Shentel’s legacy markets was driven by a 46.3% year-over-year growth in data revenue generating units (“RGUs”) driven by the Company’s increase in passings. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue decreased primarily due to lower video revenue driven by a 14.1% decline in video RGUs and lower data revenue driven by a decrease in non-recurring other revenue.
Cost of services increased by $7.0 million, or 27.1%, due to $7.6 million of cost of services incurred in the acquired Horizon markets, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in cost of services incurred in the legacy Shentel markets, driven by a decrease in programming costs.
Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $3.0 million, or 10.8%, due to $3.2 million of selling, general and administrative costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets and a $0.2 million decrease in the legacy Shentel markets driven by lower professional fees.
Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense of $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 was comparable with the three months ended March 31, 2024.
Depreciation and amortization increased by $12.0 million, or 68.9%, due to $9.2 million of depreciation and amortization related to the tangible and intangible assets acquired in the Horizon transaction and the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.
Total broadband homes passed grew 128,000 to approximately 604,000, including 363,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 241,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings.
____________________________________
1
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.
2
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.
3
Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.
Other Information
Capital expenditures were $83.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $70.1 million in the comparable 2024 period. The $13.2 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by capital expenditures in the Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.
The Company received $6.9 million and $2.7 million in government grant cash reimbursements during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
As of March 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.5 million, the availability under our Revolver was $143.0 million, and the remaining reimbursements available under government grants was $104.1 million, which are subject to fulfilling the terms of the agreements, for total available liquidity of approximately $334.6 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we borrowed a total of $100.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2025.
Earnings Call Webcast
Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/
For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this
link
.
A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.
This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2024
and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
CONTACTS:
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168
Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets
1, 3
$
43,359
$
43,809
Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
2
18,444
12,118
Commercial Fiber
3
19,612
9,938
RLEC & Other
6,483
3,383
Service revenue and other
87,898
69,248
Operating expenses:
Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization
33,030
25,985
Selling, general and administrative
30,992
27,978
Restructuring, integration and acquisition
510
618
Depreciation and amortization
29,458
17,443
Total operating expenses
93,990
72,024
Operating loss
(6,092
)
(2,776
)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(4,892
)
(4,076
)
Other income, net
733
1,736
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(10,251
)
(5,116
)
Income tax benefit
(1,119
)
(1,026
)
Loss from continuing operations
(9,132
)
(4,090
)
Discontinued operations:
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
1,981
Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
—
216,805
Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
218,786
Net (loss) income
(9,132
)
214,696
Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,472
—
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
$
(10,604
)
$
214,696
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.08
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
4.33
Net (loss) income per share
$
(0.19
)
$
4.25
Weighted average shares outstanding
54,959
50,520
_______________________________________________________
Revenue from residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent fiber to the home (“FTTH”) networks in incumbent markets.
Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.
Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
87,547
$
46,272
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $988 and $1,156, respectively
29,749
29,722
Income taxes receivable
1,080
1,244
Prepaid expenses and other
16,088
17,282
Total current assets
134,464
94,520
Investments
15,534
15,709
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,483,796
1,438,538
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
157,275
157,723
Operating lease right-of-use assets
19,834
19,548
Deferred charges and other assets
14,550
14,235
Total assets
$
1,825,453
$
1,740,273
LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees
$
10,348
$
9,204
Accounts payable
59,266
57,820
Advanced billings and customer deposits
16,432
16,104
Accrued compensation
11,172
16,283
Current operating lease liabilities
3,060
3,060
Accrued liabilities and other
11,716
12,100
Total current liabilities
111,994
114,571
Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees
504,199
407,675
Other long-term liabilities:
Deferred income taxes
166,397
167,716
Benefit plan obligations
4,864
4,945
Non-current operating lease liabilities
10,945
10,794
Other liabilities
32,645
33,525
Total other long-term liabilities
214,851
216,980
Commitments and contingencies
Temporary equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
83,936
82,464
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,857 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
—
—
Additional paid in capital
150,857
147,733
Retained earnings
758,393
768,997
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
1,223
1,853
Total shareholders’ equity
910,473
918,583
Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity
$
1,825,453
$
1,740,273
SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(9,132
)
$
214,696
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
218,786
Loss from continuing operations
(9,132
)
(4,090
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
28,984
17,320
Amortization of intangible assets
474
123
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized
3,717
3,966
Deferred income taxes
(1,119
)
(1,026
)
Provision for credit losses
288
756
Other, net
480
(184
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
2,490
1,726
Current income taxes
164
—
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(135
)
75
Other assets
(682
)
(4,495
)
Accounts payable
992
(38
)
Other deferrals and accruals
(5,997
)
(1,218
)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
20,524
12,915
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
—
2,243
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,524
15,158
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(83,236
)
(70,053
)
Government grants received
6,929
2,710
Proceeds from sale of assets and other
47
—
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations
(76,260
)
(67,343
)
Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations
—
305,827
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(76,260
)
238,484
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from credit facility borrowings
100,000
—
Principal payments on long-term debt
(2,178
)
(1,312
)
Taxes paid for equity award issuances
(787
)
(1,456
)
Payments for financing arrangements and other
(24
)
(394
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
97,011
(3,162
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
41,275
250,480
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
46,272
139,255
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
87,547
$
389,735
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
$
(4,262
)
$
(3,955
)
Income tax refunds received
$
164
$
—
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Loss from continuing operations
$
(9,132
)
$
(4,090
)
Depreciation and amortization
29,458
17,443
Interest expense
4,892
4,076
Other income, net
(733
)
(1,736
)
Income tax benefit
(1,119
)
(1,026
)
Stock-based compensation
3,717
3,966
Restructuring, integration and acquisition
510
618
Adjusted EBITDA
$
27,593
$
19,251
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31
%
28
%
Supplemental Information
In the below table, Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.
Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Homes and businesses passed (1)
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
240,788
216,514
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
362,861
259,567
Total homes and businesses passed
603,649
476,081
Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
111,860
108,958
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
70,565
46,729
Broadband Data
182,425
155,687
Video
38,395
40,148
Voice
26,037
24,039
Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)
246,857
219,874
Residential & SMB Penetration (2)
Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)
46.5
%
50.3
%
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)
19.4
%
18.0
%
Broadband Data
30.2
%
32.7
%
Video
6.4
%
8.4
%
Voice
4.5
%
5.3
%
Fiber route miles
17,224
10,132
Total fiber miles (3)
1,893,402
883,199
______________________________________________________
(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.
(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.
(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.
(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with FTTH passings.
(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.
Residential & SMB ARPU
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Residential & SMB Revenue:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
27,875
27,505
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
15,764
10,193
Broadband Data
$
43,639
$
37,698
Video
14,658
14,380
Voice
2,560
2,462
Other
946
1,387
Total Residential & SMB Revenue
$
61,803
$
55,927
Average RGUs:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
111,528
109,255
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
67,868
44,163
Broadband Data
179,396
153,418
Video
39,256
41,294
Voice
25,783
24,039
ARPU: (1)
Incumbent Broadband Markets
$
83.31
$
83.92
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
$
77.42
$
76.93
Broadband Data
$
81.09
$
81.91
Video
$
124.46
$
116.08
Voice
$
33.09
$
34.14
______________________________________________________
(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.
Shentel updated the presentation of certain revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business. This reclassification also resulted in updated ARPU values for the prior period. The 2024 reclassification are summarized in the following table:
Residential & SMB ARPU
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q3'24
Q4'24
2024
Prior Reporting
Revenue:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
$
27,798
$
28,324
$
28,241
$
28,489
$
112,852
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
10,783
12,499
13,797
15,053
52,132
Broadband Data
38,581
40,823
42,038
43,542
164,984
Video
14,394
14,913
14,520
14,203
58,030
Voice
3,023
3,283
3,275
3,184
12,765
Discounts, adjustments and other
490
34
(508
)
(403
)
(387
)
Total Residential & SMB Revenue
$
56,488
$
59,053
$
59,325
$
60,526
$
235,392
Commercial Fiber
9,377
19,921
20,257
17,456
67,011
RLEC & Other
3,383
6,825
8,017
7,430
25,655
Service revenue and other
$
69,248
$
85,799
$
87,599
$
85,412
$
328,058
Average RGUs:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
109,255
111,689
111,224
111,384
110,888
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
44,163
50,892
56,290
62,387
53,432
Broadband Data
153,418
162,581
167,514
173,771
164,320
Video
41,294
42,443
41,630
40,596
41,491
Voice
40,690
43,865
44,214
44,840
43,402
ARPU:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
$
84.81
$
84.53
$
84.64
$
85.26
$
84.81
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
$
81.39
$
81.86
$
81.70
$
80.42
$
81.30
Broadband Data
$
83.83
$
83.70
$
83.65
$
83.52
$
83.67
Video
$
116.19
$
117.12
$
116.26
$
116.62
$
116.55
Voice
$
24.77
$
24.95
$
24.69
$
23.67
$
24.51
Residential & SMB ARPU
Q1'24
Q2'24
Q3'24
Q4'24
2024
Current Reporting
Revenue:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
$
27,505
$
28,015
$
27,876
$
28,120
$
111,516
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
10,193
11,840
12,980
14,169
49,182
Broadband Data
37,698
39,855
40,856
42,289
160,698
Video
14,380
14,894
14,495
14,173
57,942
Voice
2,462
2,526
2,508
2,442
9,938
Other
1,387
1,021
699
880
3,987
Total Residential & SMB Revenue
$
55,927
$
58,296
$
58,558
$
59,784
$
232,565
Commercial Fiber
9,938
20,678
21,024
18,198
69,838
RLEC & Other
3,383
6,825
8,017
7,430
25,655
Service revenue and other
$
69,248
$
85,799
$
87,599
$
85,412
$
328,058
Average RGUs:
Incumbent Broadband Markets
109,255
111,689
111,224
111,384
110,888
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
44,163
50,892
56,290
62,387
53,432
Broadband Data
153,418
162,581
167,514
173,771
164,320
Video
41,294
42,443
41,630
40,596
41,491
Voice
24,039
23,143
23,392
23,968
23,636
ARPU: (1)
Incumbent Broadband Markets
$
83.92
$
83.61
$
83.54
$
84.15
$
83.81
Glo Fiber Expansion Markets
$
76.93
$
77.55
$
76.86
$
75.70
$
76.70
Broadband Data
$
81.91
$
81.71
$
81.30
$
81.12
$
81.50
Video
$
116.08
$
116.97
$
116.06
$
116.37
$
116.37
Voice
$
34.14
$
36.38
$
35.74
$
33.96
$
35.04
