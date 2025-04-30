Stocks
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports 26.9% Revenue Growth and 51% Increase in Glo Fiber Subscribers for Q1 2025

April 30, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Shenandoah Telecommunications reported a 26.9% revenue increase and a net loss of $9.1 million in Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 51% growth in data subscribers for its Glo Fiber Expansion Markets, reaching approximately 71,000, and a revenue increase of 52% to $18.4 million in these markets. Overall, Shentel’s total revenue rose 26.9% year-over-year to $87.9 million, although the company experienced a net loss from continuing operations of $9.1 million, up from a loss of $4.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 43.3% to $27.6 million, reflecting strong growth in Glo Fiber and cost synergies from the Horizon markets acquisition. The company also expanded its broadband home coverage, passing an additional 128,000 homes to reach a total of approximately 604,000. Despite rising costs and net losses, Shentel remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and operational execution.

Potential Positives

  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets data subscribers grew by 51%, reaching approximately 71,000.
  • Overall revenue increased by 26.9% year-over-year, totaling $87.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 43.3% to $27.6 million, with an increase in adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.
  • Capital expenditures were significantly supported by government grants, receiving $6.9 million in reimbursements.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss from continuing operations increased significantly to $9.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.
  • Total operating expenses rose sharply by 30.1%, primarily driven by increased depreciation and amortization associated with network expansion, which could signal inefficient capital spending.
  • The decline in revenue from Incumbent Broadband Markets by 5% raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain its existing customer base in a competitive environment.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights from Shentel's first quarter 2025 report?

Shentel reported a 26.9% revenue increase to $87.9 million and a 51% growth in Glo Fiber subscribers.

How did Glo Fiber Expansion Markets perform in Q1 2025?

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets experienced a revenue growth of 52%, reaching $18.4 million with approximately 71,000 subscribers.

What factors contributed to Shentel's net loss in Q1 2025?

The net loss of $9.1 million was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansions.

When will Shentel’s first-quarterearnings conference calltake place?

Theearnings conference callwill be webcast on April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What is Adjusted EBITDA and how did it change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA grew 43.3% to $27.6 million, with significant contributions from Glo Fiber growth and synergy savings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.
  • GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $12,759 and 0 sales.
  • EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 344,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,337,840
  • NORGES BANK removed 219,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,770,517
  • PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC added 188,646 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,378,826
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 144,961 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,827,958
  • STATE STREET CORP added 130,980 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,651,657
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 101,670 shares (-42.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,282,058
  • INVESCO LTD. added 96,006 shares (+66.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,210,635

Full Release



EDINBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.





First Quarter 2025 Highlights





  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

    1

    data subscribers grew 51% over the same period in 2024 to approximately 71,000.


  • Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 52% to $18.4 million.


  • Total revenue grew 26.9% compared to the same period in 2024 to $87.9 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, total revenue grew 5% to $72.9 million.


  • Net loss from continuing operations was $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion.


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    2

    grew 43.3% to $27.6 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $3.9 million, or 20.6%.





“We are pleased with our growth in the first quarter of 2025, as we continued to execute well in our Glo Fiber Expansion Markets with 5,400 new subscribers, 16,600 new passings and 52% revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Glo Fiber growth and higher Horizon synergy savings were key drivers in our return to strong Adjusted EBITDA growth in our legacy markets of 20.6%, along with an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.”




Shentel’s


first


-quarterearnings conference callwill be webcast at


8:30 a.m. ET


on


Wednesday


,


April 30, 2025


. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at




https://investor.shentel.com/




.





First Quarter 2025 Results Compared with First Quarter 2024





  • Revenue increased by $18.7 million, or 26.9%, to $87.9 million, primarily due to $15.2 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew by $3.5 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.6 million, or 46.5%. This growth was partially offset by Incumbent Broadband Markets

    3

    revenue decline of $2.2 million, or 5.0%. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth in Shentel’s legacy markets was driven by a 46.3% year-over-year growth in data revenue generating units (“RGUs”) driven by the Company’s increase in passings. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue decreased primarily due to lower video revenue driven by a 14.1% decline in video RGUs and lower data revenue driven by a decrease in non-recurring other revenue.




  • Cost of services increased by $7.0 million, or 27.1%, due to $7.6 million of cost of services incurred in the acquired Horizon markets, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in cost of services incurred in the legacy Shentel markets, driven by a decrease in programming costs.




  • Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $3.0 million, or 10.8%, due to $3.2 million of selling, general and administrative costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets and a $0.2 million decrease in the legacy Shentel markets driven by lower professional fees.




  • Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense of $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 was comparable with the three months ended March 31, 2024.




  • Depreciation and amortization increased by $12.0 million, or 68.9%, due to $9.2 million of depreciation and amortization related to the tangible and intangible assets acquired in the Horizon transaction and the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.




  • Total broadband homes passed grew 128,000 to approximately 604,000, including 363,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 241,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings.




____________________________________



1



Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.





2

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.





3

Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.





Other Information





  • Capital expenditures were $83.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $70.1 million in the comparable 2024 period. The $13.2 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by capital expenditures in the Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.




  • The Company received $6.9 million and $2.7 million in government grant cash reimbursements during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.




  • As of March 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.5 million, the availability under our Revolver was $143.0 million, and the remaining reimbursements available under government grants was $104.1 million, which are subject to fulfilling the terms of the agreements, for total available liquidity of approximately $334.6 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we borrowed a total of $100.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2025.







Earnings Call Webcast




Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025


Time: 8:30 a.m. ET


Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/


For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this


link


.




A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.




About Shenandoah Telecommunications



Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.




This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended


December 31, 2024


and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.



CONTACTS:


Shenandoah Telecommunications Company


Jim Volk


Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


540-984-5168


Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com



































































































































































































































































































































































SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025




2024

Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets

1, 3

$
43,359


$
43,809

Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

2


18,444



12,118

Commercial Fiber

3


19,612



9,938

RLEC & Other


6,483



3,383

Service revenue and other


87,898



69,248

Operating expenses:




Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization


33,030



25,985

Selling, general and administrative


30,992



27,978

Restructuring, integration and acquisition


510



618

Depreciation and amortization


29,458



17,443

Total operating expenses


93,990



72,024

Operating loss


(6,092
)


(2,776
)

Other (expense) income:




Interest expense


(4,892
)


(4,076
)

Other income, net


733



1,736

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes


(10,251
)


(5,116
)

Income tax benefit


(1,119
)


(1,026
)

Loss from continuing operations


(9,132
)


(4,090
)

Discontinued operations:




Income from discontinued operations, net of tax







1,981

Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax







216,805

Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax







218,786

Net (loss) income


(9,132
)


214,696

Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest


1,472






Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$
(10,604
)

$
214,696






Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:




Loss from continuing operations

$
(0.19
)

$
(0.08
)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax







4.33

Net (loss) income per share

$
(0.19
)

$
4.25






Weighted average shares outstanding


54,959



50,520


_______________________________________________________




  1. Revenue from residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent fiber to the home (“FTTH”) networks in incumbent markets.


  2. Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.


  3. Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.






























































































































































































































































































































SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands)

March 31,




2025


December 31,




2024


ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
87,547

$
46,272

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $988 and $1,156, respectively

29,749


29,722

Income taxes receivable

1,080


1,244

Prepaid expenses and other

16,088


17,282

Total current assets

134,464


94,520

Investments

15,534


15,709

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,483,796


1,438,538

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

157,275


157,723

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,834


19,548

Deferred charges and other assets

14,550


14,235

Total assets
$
1,825,453

$
1,740,273


LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees
$
10,348

$
9,204

Accounts payable

59,266


57,820

Advanced billings and customer deposits

16,432


16,104

Accrued compensation

11,172


16,283

Current operating lease liabilities

3,060


3,060

Accrued liabilities and other

11,716


12,100

Total current liabilities

111,994


114,571

Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees

504,199


407,675

Other long-term liabilities:



Deferred income taxes

166,397


167,716

Benefit plan obligations

4,864


4,945

Non-current operating lease liabilities

10,945


10,794

Other liabilities

32,645


33,525

Total other long-term liabilities

214,851


216,980

Commitments and contingencies



Temporary equity:



Redeemable noncontrolling interest

83,936


82,464

Shareholders’ equity:



Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,857 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively







Additional paid in capital

150,857


147,733

Retained earnings

758,393


768,997

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes

1,223


1,853

Total shareholders’ equity

910,473


918,583

Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity
$
1,825,453

$
1,740,273












































































































































































































































































































































































































































SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(in thousands)

Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025




2024


Cash flows from operating activities:



Net (loss) income
$
(9,132
)

$
214,696

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax






218,786

Loss from continuing operations

(9,132
)


(4,090
)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

28,984



17,320

Amortization of intangible assets

474



123

Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized

3,717



3,966

Deferred income taxes

(1,119
)


(1,026
)

Provision for credit losses

288



756

Other, net

480



(184
)

Changes in assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable

2,490



1,726

Current income taxes

164






Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

(135
)


75

Other assets

(682
)


(4,495
)

Accounts payable

992



(38
)

Other deferrals and accruals

(5,997
)


(1,218
)

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

20,524



12,915

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations






2,243

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,524



15,158






Cash flows from investing activities:



Capital expenditures

(83,236
)


(70,053
)

Government grants received

6,929



2,710

Proceeds from sale of assets and other

47






Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(76,260
)


(67,343
)

Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations






305,827

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(76,260
)


238,484






Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

100,000






Principal payments on long-term debt

(2,178
)


(1,312
)

Taxes paid for equity award issuances

(787
)


(1,456
)

Payments for financing arrangements and other

(24
)


(394
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

97,011



(3,162
)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

41,275



250,480

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

46,272



139,255


Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
87,547


$
389,735






Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information



Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
$
(4,262
)

$
(3,955
)

Income tax refunds received
$
164


$







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin




The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.



The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.


Three Months Ended




March 31,


(in thousands)



2025




2024

Loss from continuing operations

$
(9,132
)

$
(4,090
)

Depreciation and amortization


29,458



17,443

Interest expense


4,892



4,076

Other income, net


(733
)


(1,736
)

Income tax benefit


(1,119
)


(1,026
)

Stock-based compensation


3,717



3,966

Restructuring, integration and acquisition


510



618

Adjusted EBITDA

$
27,593


$
19,251






Adjusted EBITDA margin


31
%


28
%





Supplemental Information



In the below table, Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.




Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended




March 31,



2025



2024

Homes and businesses passed (1)




Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)

240,788



216,514


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)

362,861



259,567

Total homes and businesses passed
603,649


476,081






Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):




Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)

111,860



108,958


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)

70,565



46,729

Broadband Data
182,425


155,687

Video
38,395


40,148

Voice
26,037


24,039


Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)
246,857


219,874






Residential & SMB Penetration (2)




Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)

46.5

%


50.3

%


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)

19.4

%


18.0

%

Broadband Data
30.2
%

32.7
%

Video
6.4
%

8.4
%

Voice
4.5
%

5.3
%





Fiber route miles
17,224


10,132

Total fiber miles (3)
1,893,402


883,199


______________________________________________________




(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.




(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.




(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.




(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with FTTH passings.




(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.


























































































































































































































Residential & SMB ARPU







Three Months Ended




March 31,





2025



2024




Residential & SMB Revenue:





Incumbent Broadband Markets



27,875



27,505


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



15,764



10,193

Broadband Data

$
43,639

$
37,698

Video


14,658


14,380

Voice


2,560


2,462

Other


946


1,387



Total Residential & SMB Revenue


$

61,803


$

55,927









Average RGUs:





Incumbent Broadband Markets



111,528



109,255


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



67,868



44,163

Broadband Data


179,396


153,418

Video


39,256


41,294

Voice


25,783


24,039









ARPU: (1)





Incumbent Broadband Markets


$

83.31


$

83.92


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets


$

77.42


$

76.93

Broadband Data

$
81.09

$
81.91

Video

$
124.46

$
116.08

Voice

$
33.09

$
34.14


______________________________________________________




(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.





Shentel updated the presentation of certain revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business. This reclassification also resulted in updated ARPU values for the prior period. The 2024 reclassification are summarized in the following table:














































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Residential & SMB ARPU













Q1'24


Q2'24


Q3'24


Q4'24



2024













Prior Reporting
























Revenue:











Incumbent Broadband Markets


$

27,798


$

28,324


$

28,241



$

28,489



$

112,852


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



10,783



12,499



13,797




15,053




52,132

Broadband Data


38,581


40,823


42,038



43,542



164,984

Video


14,394


14,913


14,520



14,203



58,030

Voice


3,023


3,283


3,275



3,184



12,765

Discounts, adjustments and other


490


34


(508
)


(403
)


(387
)



Total Residential & SMB Revenue


$

56,488


$

59,053


$

59,325



$

60,526



$

235,392

Commercial Fiber


9,377


19,921


20,257



17,456



67,011

RLEC & Other


3,383


6,825


8,017



7,430



25,655



Service revenue and other


$

69,248


$

85,799


$

87,599



$

85,412



$

328,058















Average RGUs:











Incumbent Broadband Markets



109,255



111,689



111,224




111,384




110,888


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



44,163



50,892



56,290




62,387




53,432

Broadband Data


153,418


162,581


167,514



173,771



164,320

Video


41,294


42,443


41,630



40,596



41,491

Voice


40,690


43,865


44,214



44,840



43,402















ARPU:











Incumbent Broadband Markets


$

84.81


$

84.53


$

84.64



$

85.26



$

84.81


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets


$

81.39


$

81.86


$

81.70



$

80.42



$

81.30

Broadband Data

$
83.83

$
83.70

$
83.65


$
83.52


$
83.67

Video

$
116.19

$
117.12

$
116.26


$
116.62


$
116.55

Voice

$
24.77

$
24.95

$
24.69


$
23.67


$
24.51



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Residential & SMB ARPU













Q1'24


Q2'24


Q3'24


Q4'24



2024













Current Reporting
























Revenue:











Incumbent Broadband Markets


$

27,505


$

28,015


$

27,876


$

28,120


$

111,516


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



10,193



11,840



12,980



14,169



49,182

Broadband Data


37,698


39,855


40,856


42,289


160,698

Video


14,380


14,894


14,495


14,173


57,942

Voice


2,462


2,526


2,508


2,442


9,938

Other


1,387


1,021


699


880


3,987



Total Residential & SMB Revenue


$

55,927


$

58,296


$

58,558


$

59,784


$

232,565

Commercial Fiber


9,938


20,678


21,024


18,198


69,838

RLEC & Other


3,383


6,825


8,017


7,430


25,655



Service revenue and other


$

69,248


$

85,799


$

87,599


$

85,412


$

328,058















Average RGUs:











Incumbent Broadband Markets



109,255



111,689



111,224



111,384



110,888


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



44,163



50,892



56,290



62,387



53,432

Broadband Data


153,418


162,581


167,514


173,771


164,320

Video


41,294


42,443


41,630


40,596


41,491

Voice


24,039


23,143


23,392


23,968


23,636















ARPU: (1)











Incumbent Broadband Markets


$

83.92


$

83.61


$

83.54


$

84.15


$

83.81


Glo Fiber Expansion Markets


$

76.93


$

77.55


$

76.86


$

75.70


$

76.70

Broadband Data

$
81.91

$
81.71

$
81.30

$
81.12

$
81.50

Video

$
116.08

$
116.97

$
116.06

$
116.37

$
116.37

Voice

$
34.14

$
36.38

$
35.74

$
33.96

$
35.04





