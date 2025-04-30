Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports 26.9% Revenue Growth and 51% Increase in Glo Fiber Subscribers for Q1 2025

Shenandoah Telecommunications reported a 26.9% revenue increase and a net loss of $9.1 million in Q1 2025.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) reported its first quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a 51% growth in data subscribers for its Glo Fiber Expansion Markets, reaching approximately 71,000, and a revenue increase of 52% to $18.4 million in these markets. Overall, Shentel’s total revenue rose 26.9% year-over-year to $87.9 million, although the company experienced a net loss from continuing operations of $9.1 million, up from a loss of $4.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to increased depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 43.3% to $27.6 million, reflecting strong growth in Glo Fiber and cost synergies from the Horizon markets acquisition. The company also expanded its broadband home coverage, passing an additional 128,000 homes to reach a total of approximately 604,000. Despite rising costs and net losses, Shentel remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and operational execution.

Potential Positives

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets data subscribers grew by 51%, reaching approximately 71,000.

Overall revenue increased by 26.9% year-over-year, totaling $87.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 43.3% to $27.6 million, with an increase in adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.

Capital expenditures were significantly supported by government grants, receiving $6.9 million in reimbursements.

Potential Negatives

Net loss from continuing operations increased significantly to $9.1 million in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $4.1 million in Q1 2024, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

Total operating expenses rose sharply by 30.1%, primarily driven by increased depreciation and amortization associated with network expansion, which could signal inefficient capital spending.

The decline in revenue from Incumbent Broadband Markets by 5% raises concerns about the company's ability to maintain its existing customer base in a competitive environment.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights from Shentel's first quarter 2025 report?

Shentel reported a 26.9% revenue increase to $87.9 million and a 51% growth in Glo Fiber subscribers.

How did Glo Fiber Expansion Markets perform in Q1 2025?

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets experienced a revenue growth of 52%, reaching $18.4 million with approximately 71,000 subscribers.

What factors contributed to Shentel's net loss in Q1 2025?

The net loss of $9.1 million was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansions.

When will Shentel’s first-quarterearnings conference calltake place?

Theearnings conference callwill be webcast on April 30, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What is Adjusted EBITDA and how did it change in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA grew 43.3% to $27.6 million, with significant contributions from Glo Fiber growth and synergy savings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



EDINBURG, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2025 financial and operating results.









First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



1



data subscribers grew 51% over the same period in 2024 to approximately 71,000.



Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 52% to $18.4 million.



Total revenue grew 26.9% compared to the same period in 2024 to $87.9 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, total revenue grew 5% to $72.9 million.



Net loss from continuing operations was $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the net loss was due primarily to higher depreciation and amortization from Horizon and Glo Fiber network expansion.



Adjusted EBITDA



2



grew 43.3% to $27.6 million. Excluding the former Horizon markets, Adjusted EBITDA grew $3.9 million, or 20.6%.











“We are pleased with our growth in the first quarter of 2025, as we continued to execute well in our Glo Fiber Expansion Markets with 5,400 new subscribers, 16,600 new passings and 52% revenue growth.” said President and CEO, Christopher E. French. “Glo Fiber growth and higher Horizon synergy savings were key drivers in our return to strong Adjusted EBITDA growth in our legacy markets of 20.6%, along with an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins from 28% to 31%.”







Shentel’s





first





-quarterearnings conference callwill be webcast at





8:30 a.m. ET





on





Wednesday





,





April 30, 2025





. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel’s Investor Relations website at









https://investor.shentel.com/









.











First Quarter 2025 Results Compared with First Quarter 2024











Revenue increased by $18.7 million, or 26.9%, to $87.9 million, primarily due to $15.2 million of revenues earned in the acquired Horizon markets. Excluding Horizon, revenues grew by $3.5 million, or 5.0%, primarily due to Glo Fiber Expansion Markets Residential & SMB revenue growth of $5.6 million, or 46.5%. This growth was partially offset by Incumbent Broadband Markets



3



revenue decline of $2.2 million, or 5.0%. Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue growth in Shentel’s legacy markets was driven by a 46.3% year-over-year growth in data revenue generating units (“RGUs”) driven by the Company’s increase in passings. Incumbent Broadband Markets revenue decreased primarily due to lower video revenue driven by a 14.1% decline in video RGUs and lower data revenue driven by a decrease in non-recurring other revenue.







Cost of services increased by $7.0 million, or 27.1%, due to $7.6 million of cost of services incurred in the acquired Horizon markets, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in cost of services incurred in the legacy Shentel markets, driven by a decrease in programming costs.







Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $3.0 million, or 10.8%, due to $3.2 million of selling, general and administrative costs incurred in the acquired Horizon markets and a $0.2 million decrease in the legacy Shentel markets driven by lower professional fees.







Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense of $0.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 was comparable with the three months ended March 31, 2024.







Depreciation and amortization increased by $12.0 million, or 68.9%, due to $9.2 million of depreciation and amortization related to the tangible and intangible assets acquired in the Horizon transaction and the Company’s expansion of its Glo Fiber network.







Total broadband homes passed grew 128,000 to approximately 604,000, including 363,000 Glo Fiber Expansion Market passings and 241,000 Incumbent Broadband Markets passings.









____________________________________







1







Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.











2



See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.











3



Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with Fiber-To-The-Home (“FTTH”) passings.











Other Information











Capital expenditures were $83.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared with $70.1 million in the comparable 2024 period. The $13.2 million increase in capital expenditures was primarily driven by capital expenditures in the Horizon markets and expansion of the networks in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets and government-subsidized markets.







The Company received $6.9 million and $2.7 million in government grant cash reimbursements during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.







As of March 31, 2025, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.5 million, the availability under our Revolver was $143.0 million, and the remaining reimbursements available under government grants was $104.1 million, which are subject to fulfilling the terms of the agreements, for total available liquidity of approximately $334.6 million. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, we borrowed a total of $100.0 million under our term loans and had total indebtedness of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2025.















Earnings Call Webcast









Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. ET





Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/





For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this





link





.









A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.







About Shenandoah Telecommunications







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.







This release contains forward-looking statements about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” or “anticipates” or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended





December 31, 2024





and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, the expected savings and synergies from the Horizon transaction may not be realized or may take longer or cost more than expected to realize, changes in overall economic conditions including rising inflation, regulatory requirements, changes in technologies, changes in competition, demand for our products and services, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.







CONTACTS:





Shenandoah Telecommunications Company





Jim Volk





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





540-984-5168





Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com











SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025





















2024















Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets



1, 3











$





43,359













$





43,809













Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets



2















18,444

















12,118













Commercial Fiber



3















19,612

















9,938













RLEC & Other













6,483

















3,383













Service revenue and other













87,898

















69,248













Operating expenses:

























Cost of services exclusive of depreciation and amortization













33,030

















25,985













Selling, general and administrative













30,992

















27,978













Restructuring, integration and acquisition













510

















618













Depreciation and amortization













29,458

















17,443













Total operating expenses













93,990

















72,024













Operating loss













(6,092





)













(2,776





)









Other (expense) income:

























Interest expense













(4,892





)













(4,076





)









Other income, net













733

















1,736













Loss from continuing operations before income taxes













(10,251





)













(5,116





)









Income tax benefit













(1,119





)













(1,026





)









Loss from continuing operations













(9,132





)













(4,090





)









Discontinued operations:

























Income from discontinued operations, net of tax













—

















1,981













Gain on the sale of discontinued operations, net of tax













—

















216,805













Total income from discontinued operations, net of tax













—

















218,786













Net (loss) income













(9,132





)













214,696













Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest













1,472

















—













Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders









$





(10,604





)









$





214,696





































Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted:

























Loss from continuing operations









$





(0.19





)









$





(0.08





)









Income from discontinued operations, net of tax













—

















4.33













Net (loss) income per share









$





(0.19





)









$





4.25





































Weighted average shares outstanding













54,959

















50,520













_______________________________________________________







Revenue from residential and small and medium business (“SMB”) customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent fiber to the home (“FTTH”) networks in incumbent markets.





Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company’s provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.





Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.





























SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(in thousands)









March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





87,547









$





46,272









Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $988 and $1,156, respectively









29,749













29,722









Income taxes receivable









1,080













1,244









Prepaid expenses and other









16,088













17,282









Total current assets









134,464













94,520









Investments









15,534













15,709









Property, plant and equipment, net









1,483,796













1,438,538









Goodwill and intangible assets, net









157,275













157,723









Operating lease right-of-use assets









19,834













19,548









Deferred charges and other assets









14,550













14,235









Total assets





$





1,825,453









$





1,740,273











LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees





$





10,348









$





9,204









Accounts payable









59,266













57,820









Advanced billings and customer deposits









16,432













16,104









Accrued compensation









11,172













16,283









Current operating lease liabilities









3,060













3,060









Accrued liabilities and other









11,716













12,100









Total current liabilities









111,994













114,571









Long-term debt, less current maturities, net of unamortized loan fees









504,199













407,675









Other long-term liabilities:





















Deferred income taxes









166,397













167,716









Benefit plan obligations









4,864













4,945









Non-current operating lease liabilities









10,945













10,794









Other liabilities









32,645













33,525









Total other long-term liabilities









214,851













216,980









Commitments and contingencies





















Temporary equity:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest









83,936













82,464









Shareholders’ equity:





















Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 54,857 and 54,605 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









—













—









Additional paid in capital









150,857













147,733









Retained earnings









758,393













768,997









Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes









1,223













1,853









Total shareholders’ equity









910,473













918,583









Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders’ equity





$





1,825,453









$





1,740,273























SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























(in thousands)









Three Months Ended









March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income





$





(9,132





)









$





214,696













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax









—

















218,786













Loss from continuing operations









(9,132





)













(4,090





)









Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









28,984

















17,320













Amortization of intangible assets









474

















123













Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized









3,717

















3,966













Deferred income taxes









(1,119





)













(1,026





)









Provision for credit losses









288

















756













Other, net









480

















(184





)









Changes in assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable









2,490

















1,726













Current income taxes









164

















—













Operating lease assets and liabilities, net









(135





)













75













Other assets









(682





)













(4,495





)









Accounts payable









992

















(38





)









Other deferrals and accruals









(5,997





)













(1,218





)









Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations









20,524

















12,915













Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations









—

















2,243













Net cash provided by operating activities









20,524

















15,158



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Capital expenditures









(83,236





)













(70,053





)









Government grants received









6,929

















2,710













Proceeds from sale of assets and other









47

















—













Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations









(76,260





)













(67,343





)









Net cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations









—

















305,827













Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(76,260





)













238,484



































Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from credit facility borrowings









100,000

















—













Principal payments on long-term debt









(2,178





)













(1,312





)









Taxes paid for equity award issuances









(787





)













(1,456





)









Payments for financing arrangements and other









(24





)













(394





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









97,011

















(3,162





)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents









41,275

















250,480













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period









46,272

















139,255















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period







$





87,547













$





389,735



































Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information























Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized





$





(4,262





)









$





(3,955





)









Income tax refunds received





$





164













$





—



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin









The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.





The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company’s business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company’s ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



















Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in thousands)

















2025





















2024















Loss from continuing operations









$





(9,132





)









$





(4,090





)









Depreciation and amortization













29,458

















17,443













Interest expense













4,892

















4,076













Other income, net













(733





)













(1,736





)









Income tax benefit













(1,119





)













(1,026





)









Stock-based compensation













3,717

















3,966













Restructuring, integration and acquisition













510

















618













Adjusted EBITDA









$





27,593













$





19,251





































Adjusted EBITDA margin













31





%













28





%















Supplemental Information







In the below table, Shentel updated the presentation of certain Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets and Commercial Fiber revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business.







Operating Statistics

















Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025

















2024















Homes and businesses passed (1)























Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)









240,788

















216,514

















Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)









362,861

















259,567















Total homes and businesses passed





603,649













476,081



































Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"):

























Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)









111,860

















108,958

















Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)









70,565

















46,729















Broadband Data





182,425













155,687













Video





38,395













40,148













Voice





26,037













24,039















Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC)







246,857













219,874



































Residential & SMB Penetration (2)

























Incumbent Broadband Markets (4)









46.5









%













50.3









%













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets (5)









19.4









%













18.0









%











Broadband Data





30.2





%









32.7





%









Video





6.4





%









8.4





%









Voice





4.5





%









5.3





%





























Fiber route miles





17,224













10,132













Total fiber miles (3)





1,893,402













883,199













______________________________________________________







(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed (“passings”) if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services.









(2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate.









(3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.









(4) Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of Shentel Incumbent Cable Markets and Horizon Incumbent Telephone Markets with FTTH passings.









(5) Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of FTTH passings in greenfield expansion markets in the Shentel and Horizon markets.





















Residential & SMB ARPU





































Three Months Ended









March 31,

























2025

















2024

















Residential & SMB Revenue:

































Incumbent Broadband Markets

















27,875

















27,505













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















15,764

















10,193











Broadband Data









$





43,639









$





37,698









Video













14,658













14,380









Voice













2,560













2,462









Other













946













1,387













Total Residential & SMB Revenue















$









61,803













$









55,927









































Average RGUs:

































Incumbent Broadband Markets

















111,528

















109,255













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















67,868

















44,163











Broadband Data













179,396













153,418









Video













39,256













41,294









Voice













25,783













24,039







































ARPU: (1)

































Incumbent Broadband Markets













$









83.31













$









83.92













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets













$









77.42













$









76.93











Broadband Data









$





81.09









$





81.91









Video









$





124.46









$





116.08









Voice









$





33.09









$





34.14









______________________________________________________







(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.











Shentel updated the presentation of certain revenues in the prior year to conform with changes in how management views these lines of business. This reclassification also resulted in updated ARPU values for the prior period. The 2024 reclassification are summarized in the following table:















Residential & SMB ARPU





























































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24

















2024

































































Prior Reporting









































































































Revenue:

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets













$









27,798













$









28,324













$









28,241

















$









28,489

















$









112,852

















Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















10,783

















12,499

















13,797





















15,053





















52,132















Broadband Data













38,581













40,823













42,038

















43,542

















164,984













Video













14,394













14,913













14,520

















14,203

















58,030













Voice













3,023













3,283













3,275

















3,184

















12,765













Discounts, adjustments and other













490













34













(508





)













(403





)













(387





)













Total Residential & SMB Revenue















$









56,488













$









59,053













$









59,325

















$









60,526

















$









235,392















Commercial Fiber













9,377













19,921













20,257

















17,456

















67,011













RLEC & Other













3,383













6,825













8,017

















7,430

















25,655

















Service revenue and other















$









69,248













$









85,799













$









87,599

















$









85,412

















$









328,058





































































Average RGUs:

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets

















109,255

















111,689

















111,224





















111,384





















110,888

















Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















44,163

















50,892

















56,290





















62,387





















53,432















Broadband Data













153,418













162,581













167,514

















173,771

















164,320













Video













41,294













42,443













41,630

















40,596

















41,491













Voice













40,690













43,865













44,214

















44,840

















43,402



































































ARPU:

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets













$









84.81













$









84.53













$









84.64

















$









85.26

















$









84.81

















Glo Fiber Expansion Markets













$









81.39













$









81.86













$









81.70

















$









80.42

















$









81.30















Broadband Data









$





83.83









$





83.70









$





83.65













$





83.52













$





83.67













Video









$





116.19









$





117.12









$





116.26













$





116.62













$





116.55













Voice









$





24.77









$





24.95









$





24.69













$





23.67













$





24.51



























Residential & SMB ARPU





























































Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24

















2024





























































Current Reporting









































































































Revenue:

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets













$









27,505













$









28,015













$









27,876













$









28,120













$









111,516













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















10,193

















11,840

















12,980

















14,169

















49,182











Broadband Data













37,698













39,855













40,856













42,289













160,698









Video













14,380













14,894













14,495













14,173













57,942









Voice













2,462













2,526













2,508













2,442













9,938









Other













1,387













1,021













699













880













3,987













Total Residential & SMB Revenue















$









55,927













$









58,296













$









58,558













$









59,784













$









232,565











Commercial Fiber













9,938













20,678













21,024













18,198













69,838









RLEC & Other













3,383













6,825













8,017













7,430













25,655













Service revenue and other















$









69,248













$









85,799













$









87,599













$









85,412













$









328,058

































































Average RGUs:

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets

















109,255

















111,689

















111,224

















111,384

















110,888













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets

















44,163

















50,892

















56,290

















62,387

















53,432











Broadband Data













153,418













162,581













167,514













173,771













164,320









Video













41,294













42,443













41,630













40,596













41,491









Voice













24,039













23,143













23,392













23,968













23,636































































ARPU: (1)

























































Incumbent Broadband Markets













$









83.92













$









83.61













$









83.54













$









84.15













$









83.81













Glo Fiber Expansion Markets













$









76.93













$









77.55













$









76.86













$









75.70













$









76.70











Broadband Data









$





81.91









$





81.71









$





81.30









$





81.12









$





81.50









Video









$





116.08









$





116.97









$





116.06









$





116.37









$





116.37









Voice









$





34.14









$





36.38









$





35.74









$





33.96









$





35.04







