Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Shentel will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, after the market closes. Following this, the company will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial performance and business updates. Interested analysts are encouraged to register for the call, and a replay will be available on the company's Investor Relations page. Shentel offers a range of broadband services through its extensive fiber optic and cable networks across eight states in the eastern U.S.

Potential Positives

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to its investors.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with analysts and stakeholders.

Shentel operates an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber, highlighting its capacity and infrastructure strength in delivering broadband services.

The diverse range of services offered by Shentel, including broadband internet, video, and managed network services, underscores its robust business model and potential for revenue generation.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Shentel release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Shentel will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Shentel conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I listen to the Shentel conference call?

You can listen via the internet at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available for a limited time on Shentel’s Investor Relations page.

What services does Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provide?

Shentel provides broadband internet, video, voice, Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 43 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP has made 20 purchases buying 369,768 shares for an estimated $4,944,693 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FIBER HOLDINGS GP, LLC ECP has made 20 purchases buying 369,768 shares for an estimated $4,944,693 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $4,985

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SHEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHEN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHEN forecast page.

Full Release



EDINBURG, Va., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31, 2025, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.





Date: July 31, 2025





Time: 4:30 PM ET





Listen via Internet:



https://investor.shentel.com/







For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this



link



.





A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.







About





Shenandoah





Telecommunications





Company







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit





www.shentel.com





.





CONTACT:





Shenandoah Telecommunications Company





Lucas Binder





VP Corporate Finance





646-232-3010







lucas.binder@emp.shentel.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.