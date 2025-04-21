Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on April 30

Shentel will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 30, followed by a conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business highlights. Interested parties can listen to the call online and analysts are required to register for dial-in access. A replay will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations page. Shentel provides broadband services across eight eastern U.S. states, offering various services including high-speed internet, video, and managed network services through a substantial fiber optic and cable network.

Potential Positives

Shentel is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, providing investors with timely updates on the company's performance.

The conference call and webcast offer analysts and stakeholders a direct platform to engage with the company's financial highlights, enhancing transparency and communication.

The company's ownership of over 16,800 route miles of fiber positions it strongly in the broadband services market, indicating a robust infrastructure for growth.

Shentel's diverse range of services, including high-speed internet and managed network services, underscores its commitment to meeting the needs of both residential and commercial customers.

Potential Negatives

Company has not released specific financial guidance for Q1 2025 prior to theearnings call which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors.



The timing of the earnings release and call may indicate potential issues, as it is occurring just before the financial reporting window closes for the quarter.



Failure to address potential competitive challenges in the broadband market could signal a lack of proactive strategy in a rapidly evolving industry.

FAQ

When will Shentel release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Shentel will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 30, 2025, before the market opens.

What time is Shentel's conference call on April 30, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 30, 2025.

How can I listen to Shentel's financial call?

You can listen to the call via the internet at https://investor.shentel.com/.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of Shentel's website.

What services does Shenandoah Telecommunications Company offer?

Shentel provides broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services.

$SHEN Insider Trading Activity

$SHEN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E FRENCH (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,500 shares for an estimated $198,167 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 1,100 shares for an estimated $12,759 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673

$SHEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $SHEN stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EDINBURG, Va., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.





Date: April 30, 2025





Time: 8:30 AM ET





Listen via Internet:



https://investor.shentel.com/







For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this



link



.





A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit





www.shentel.com



.







Shenandoah Telecommunications Company





Jim Volk





Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer





540-984-5168



