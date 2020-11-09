Dividends
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.24% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHEN was $42.9, representing a -28.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.93 and a 21.58% increase over the 52 week low of $35.29.

SHEN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). SHEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports SHEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 43.33%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SHEN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCU with an decrease of -5.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHEN at 7.32%.

