Shenandoah Telecommunications Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SHEN

In trading on Friday, shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.74, changing hands as high as $48.00 per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.35 per share, with $59.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.93.

