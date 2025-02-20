SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN Earnings Results: $SHEN Reports Quarterly Earnings

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN ($SHEN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.15 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $85,410,000, missing estimates of $91,441,470 by $-6,031,470.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SHEN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN Insider Trading Activity

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN insiders have traded $SHEN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD L JR KOONTZ purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $23,375

EDWARD H MCKAY (Executive VP & COO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,673

GLENN E JR LYTLE (SVP Commercial Sales) has made 2 purchases buying 600 shares for an estimated $7,774 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUN Government Contracts

We have seen $14,500 of award payments to $SHEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.