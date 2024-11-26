Shen Yao Holdings Seeks Investors Amid Legal Struggles

Liongold (SG:A78) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shen Yao Holdings Limited is actively seeking new investors and business opportunities despite ongoing legal challenges and the loss of control over key subsidiaries. The company is currently supported financially by Executive Director Mr. Yao Liang, although there is no formal commitment from him. As of October 2024, Shen Yao has not found new investors and is unable to fully ascertain the value of its assets due to its current lack of operating businesses.

For further insights into SG:A78 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.