Shen Yao Holdings Seeks Investors Amid Legal Struggles

November 26, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Liongold (SG:A78) has released an update.

Shen Yao Holdings Limited is actively seeking new investors and business opportunities despite ongoing legal challenges and the loss of control over key subsidiaries. The company is currently supported financially by Executive Director Mr. Yao Liang, although there is no formal commitment from him. As of October 2024, Shen Yao has not found new investors and is unable to fully ascertain the value of its assets due to its current lack of operating businesses.

