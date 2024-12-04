Shen Yao Holdings Faces Legal Hurdles and Financial Strain

Liongold (SG:A78) has released an update.
Shen Yao Holdings Limited is navigating financial turbulence as it defends a legal claim from Golden Point Group Pty Ltd while actively seeking new investors and business opportunities. Despite the ongoing suit and loss of control over key subsidiaries, the company remains operational with financial support from its Executive Director, Yao Liang. The latest asset valuation for November 2024 reflects the company’s precarious position, as it struggles to provide complete financial data.
