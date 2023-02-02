Shen Peng Updates Holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar (WDH)

Fintel reports that Shen Peng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 961.74MM shares of Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Class A Ordinar (WDH). This represents 24.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 961.74MM shares and 24.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.68% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar is $2.57. The forecasts range from a low of $1.92 to a high of $3.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.68% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20.

The projected annual revenue for Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar is $418MM, a decrease of 84.66%. The projected annual EPS is $0.13, a decrease of 87.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterdrop Inc. (each representing the right to receive 10 Ordinar. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WDH is 0.0937%, an increase of 41.5380%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 5,676K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Apoletto holds 2,228,677 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 200,000 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 54,100 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,200 shares, representing a decrease of 37.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 22,968 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,808 shares, representing a decrease of 42.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 51.94% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 16,771 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,252 shares, representing a decrease of 20.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDH by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Waterdrop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterdrop Inc. is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare services with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, Waterdrop has built an online insurance marketplace and medical crowdfunding platform and is expanding into providing healthcare and pharmaceutical services.

