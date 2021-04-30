SHEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (Symbol: SHEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.34, changing hands as low as $46.04 per share. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHEN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.77 per share, with $58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.35.

