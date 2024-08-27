Shell's Zydeco Pipeline to Undergo Maintenance in September

Shell plc SHEL, the British energy major, has stated that it will shut down certain parts of its Zydeco pipeline system to conduct maintenance activities. The shutdown, which is expected to last for three to four days, beginning Sept. 24, 2024, will likely restrict the flow of some light crude to Louisiana.

Per Shell Midstream Partners, the Zydeco pipeline eases transportation bottlenecks for the crude that arrives in Houston from the prolific Eagle Ford shale, and the Permian and Bakken regions. The shutdown may restrict the supply of light crude to Louisiana.

The crude includes Bakken crude, West Texas Light and West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”), which are further converted into the Light Louisiana Sweet (“LLS”) blend. The pipeline also transports Poseidon crude from Houma, inland to the crude hub at St. James. The St. James crude hub connects to several oil refineries.

The Zydeco pipeline spans more than 350 miles and has the capacity to transport about 375,000 barrels per day. The pipeline has four segments and plays a critical role in moving crude oil from Houston, TX, to St. James, LA.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energysector are SM Energy SM, TechnipFMC plc FTI and MPLX LP MPLX. SM Energy presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while TechnipFMC and MPLX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SM Energy is an upstream energy firm operating in the prolific Midland Basin and the South Texas regions. For 2024, the company expects its production to increase from the prior-year reported figure, signaling a bright production outlook.

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company’s total backlog witnessed a record high of $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.51%. This growing backlog ensures strong revenue growth for FTI in the future.

MPLX LP owns and operates a wide range of midstream assets. The partnership's midstream assets include oil and natural gas gathering systems and transportation pipelines for crude, natural gas and refined petroleum products. MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations as it generates stable fee-based revenues. Furthermore, it surpasses its industry peers in terms of distribution yield, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to its unitholders.

