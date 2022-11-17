Shell's Zydeco oil pipeline running at reduced capacity

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Co.'s Zydeco oil pipeline from Houston to Port Neches, Texas, is operating at reduced capacity due to project work at Port Neches, and is expected to remain at reduced capacity until mid to late December, the company said on Thursday.

The Zydeco pipeline system alleviates transportation bottlenecks of crude arriving in Houston from the Eagle Ford, Permian and Bakken regions, according to Shell Midstream Partners' website. The system connects several crude oil pipelines in Houston and Port Neches, and spans over 350 miles (563.27 km), with a mainline capacity of 375,000 barrels per day.

The capacity reduction of the line from Houston to Port Neches sent some U.S. physical crude oil grades surging, dealers said, with Light Louisiana Sweet crude WTC-LLS this week firming to $6 a barrel above U.S. crude oil futures CLc1, its strongest in more than two years.

At a 50-cent differential, Mars Sour crude WTC-MRS was at its strongest since April, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mark Porter and Josie Kao)

