US Markets
SHEL

Shell's Zydeco oil pipeline running at reduced capacity

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 17, 2022 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shell Pipeline Co.'s Zydeco oil pipeline from Houston to Port Neches, Texas, is operating at reduced capacity due to project work at Port Neches, and is expected to remain at reduced capacity until mid to late December, the company said on Thursday.

The Zydeco pipeline system alleviates transportation bottlenecks of crude arriving in Houston from the Eagle Ford, Permian and Bakken regions, according to Shell Midstream Partners' website. The system connects several crude oil pipelines in Houston and Port Neches, and spans over 350 miles (563.27 km), with a mainline capacity of 375,000 barrels per day.

The capacity reduction of the line from Houston to Port Neches sent some U.S. physical crude oil grades surging, dealers said, with Light Louisiana Sweet crude WTC-LLS this week firming to $6 a barrel above U.S. crude oil futures CLc1, its strongest in more than two years.

At a 50-cent differential, Mars Sour crude WTC-MRS was at its strongest since April, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; additional reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mark Porter and Josie Kao)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergyOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.