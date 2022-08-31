US Markets
SHEL

Shell's Vito oilfield to start production in early 2023, partner Equinor says

Contributor
Nerijus Adomaitis Reuters
Published

Shell's Vito deepwater oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor said on Wednesday.

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L Vito deepwater oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor EQNR.OL said on Wednesday.

"It is in the early stages of being installed with the intent of first production (in) early 2023," Chris Golden, Equinor's U.S. country manager, told a news conference in Norway.

Equinor has a 36.9% stake in Vito.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHELEQNR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular