Shell's Venezuela Return Gains Momentum With Loran Gas Deal

Shell plc SHEL has reportedly taken a significant step in re-establishing its presence in Venezuela by signing five agreements with the Venezuelan government to advance strategic oil and gas projects. The agreements mark a new phase in the relationship between the energy giant and the South American nation, highlighting the company’s growing role in Venezuela’s efforts to revitalize its energy sector and attract foreign investment.

The latest deals build on preliminary agreements signed earlier in the year and reinforce Shell’s position as one of the first major international energy companies to capitalize on the country’s renewed investment opportunities.

Loran Gas Field Takes Center Stage

At the heart of the agreements is Shell’s participation in the Loran offshore gas field, a massive reservoir estimated to hold approximately 7 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas. The field extends across maritime boundaries shared by Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, making it one of the region’s most strategically important gas developments.

Venezuelan officials described the agreement as a historic milestone, as it advances the first phase of the Loran field’s development plan. The project is expected to play a critical role in unlocking Venezuela’s vast offshore gas resources and strengthening regional energy cooperation.

Supporting Venezuela’s Gas Export Ambitions

The Loran project, alongside the 4.2-Tcf Dragon gas field in which Shell is also involved, is expected to pave the way for Venezuela’s entry into offshore gas exports. Initial supplies are expected to be transported to Trinidad and Tobago, where the gas can be processed into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for international markets.

This development could create a new revenue stream for Venezuela while helping monetize the country’s substantial untapped gas reserves. For Shell, the projects offer access to significant long-term gas resources in a region with growing export potential.

Broader Energy Cooperation Beyond Gas

The agreements extend beyond offshore gas development. Shell and Venezuela also reached a technical alliance aimed at expanding production from oilfields in Monagas North. Another pact focuses on procuring equipment and parts designed to reduce gas flaring, supporting operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Additionally, increased oil production linked to Shell’s activities is expected to improve the availability of diluents used in producing Venezuela’s flagship Merey crude blend and supplying domestic refineries.

Broader Industry Implications

The agreements come amid broader geopolitical and economic shifts, including efforts to revitalize Venezuela’s energy sector. They are among the first major expansion deals following reforms aimed at attracting international capital.

At the same time, BP p.l.c. BP is also expected to participate in the Loran gas field and the adjacent Cocuina-Manakin offshore gas project under separate agreements signed with the Venezuelan government in April. BP already has exposure to the region through its Manakin-Cocuina exploration and production license, awarded in 2024. However, U.S. approvals were revoked, prompting BP to lobby for reinstatement.

Chevron Corporation’s CVX joint ventures with PDVSA are already producing approximately 260,000 barrels per day — about a quarter of Venezuela’s total output. In April, CVX also signed an asset swap agreement with PDVSA, expected to support a potential 50% increase in production over the next two years within its existing footprint.The restructuring also positions Chevron to compete more effectively as Venezuela opens its energy sector to increased foreign investment following regulatory reforms.

A Strategic Win for Shell

The latest agreements elevate Shell, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), to one of the most important partners of Venezuela’s state-owned energy company, PDVSA. Having previously scaled back operations and closed offices in the country, Shell is now emerging as a key participant in some of Venezuela’s most significant energy projects.

With the Loran and Dragon developments moving forward, the company is positioning itself to benefit from future gas exports while strengthening its presence in a resource-rich region undergoing a gradual energy-sector revival. The agreements underscore Shell’s commitment to pursuing attractive growth opportunities and expanding its role in the evolving global energy landscape.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.