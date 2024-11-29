Shell’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has repurchased a significant number of its shares as part of an extensive buy-back programme announced earlier. The company acquired 1,310,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 770,000 shares on the XAMS, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move aims to optimize the capital structure and potentially boost the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

