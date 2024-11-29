News & Insights

Stocks

Shell’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Initiative

November 29, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shell plc has repurchased a significant number of its shares as part of an extensive buy-back programme announced earlier. The company acquired 1,310,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange and 770,000 shares on the XAMS, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This strategic move aims to optimize the capital structure and potentially boost the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.