Shell's (SHEL) Dutch Wind Farm Generates its First Green Energy

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) Dutch offshore wind farm, a consortium led by Shell and Mitsubishi subsidiary Eneco, produced its first electricity.

The Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm delivered its first megawatt-hours of green energy to the Dutch mainland via the electricity grid, operated by state-owned TenneT. According to Eneco, the production capacity of the wind park will keep increasing in the coming months, resulting in an annual generation of 3.3 terawatt-hours.

Shell intends to utilize the project's power to generate green hydrogen at a 200-MW facility, which is currently being built in Rotterdam.

Hollandse Kust Noord, located 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) off the Dutch coast, is expected to have a 759 megawatt (MW) capacity on completion by the end of this year. The wind park will include 69 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 11 MW.

In order to pursue its goal of achieving 21 GW of offshore wind power by 2030, the Netherlands intends to add around 1 GW of capacity per year in the North Sea.

