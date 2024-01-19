Shell's (SHEL) Appeal Against Climate Ruling to Begin in April

Shell plc’s SHEL appeal against a climate ruling, which mandated the oil and gas giant to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% over the next decade, is scheduled to begin in April, per a Bloomberg report.

The appeal aims to reverse the 2021 verdict delivered by a Dutch court, ordering Shell to slash emissions equivalent to 740 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2030, based on the 2019 level. Notably, the ruling was not suspended, awaiting the outcome of the appeal, and did not specify how Shell should achieve the mandated emission cut.

In the impending legal dispute, Shell will confront the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, an environmental organization, in a four-day showdown scheduled between Apr 2 and Apr 12. Shell argues that the court's ruling unfairly targeted the company, whereas Friends of the Earth, represented by Milieudefensie, is optimistic about prevailing in the appeal.

In response to the original decision, Shell initially pledged to accelerate its carbon emission cut. However, since the appointment of CEO Wael Sawan a year ago, the company has shifted a greater proportion of its investments back into oil and gas. In a notable policy shift, Shell announced in June that it would no longer pursue annual cuts of 1-2% in oil production, having achieved its initial output reduction plan ahead of the schedule.

According to the report, Milieudefensie pointed out that Shell, under its new leadership, has backtracked from its previous plan to produce less oil and gas, highlighting the company's continued investment in new projects within the sector. The environmental group claimed to have raised €650,000 ($707,000) through donations from more than 10,000 supporters to fund their legal battle against Shell's appeal.

SHEL, on the other hand, remains steadfast in its commitment to becoming a net-zero emission energy business by 2050. A company spokesperson emphasized that appealing the ruling does not alter this goal. However, Shell contends that the court's decision is impractical and counterproductive to global emission reduction, asserting that certain aspects are neither feasible nor reasonable for any single company to achieve.

