Shell's renewables boss to leave after CEO strategy shift

June 30, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Shell's SHEL.L head of renewable generation Thomas Brostrom is leaving the energy giant, a spokesperson said on Friday, weeks after CEO Wael Sawan scaled back the company's energy transition plans.

"Thomas Brostrøm has elected to leave Shell to pursue an external opportunity," the company said. He will be succeeded by Greg Joiner, currently VP Shell Energy Australia.

